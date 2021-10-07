The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.
Nate Greene was last seen Sept. 17 on Goss Street in Wills Point. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was reported missing on Sept. 23.
He moved to the Van Zandt County area from Illinois about two months ago to live with his grandparents, according to the sheriff's office. His family has not had contact with him since Sept. 17.
He could be driving a 2006 Silver Ford Focus with the back driver's side window busted out and a license plate number of JYL8180.
Anyone with information about Greene is asked to call the sheriff's office at (903) 567-4133.