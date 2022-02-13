Locally owned flower shop Moss is in full swing for Valentine's Day.
The downtown Tyler business is the place where “flowers are fair.” The floral shop has been in business for almost 10 years and moved downtown five years ago.
Owner Megan Lissner said Valentine's Day is her busiest time of the year, followed closely only by Mother’s Day.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “There's a whole lot of planning and preparing, everybody pulling long hours and pulling in people that don’t work all the time for the week.”
In the days leading up to Valentine's Day, everyone is working together in the shop to prepare, making it “super fun,” she added. While things may get busier than usual, Lissner said she still loves everything about Valentine's Day and getting to create floral arrangements.
“I love it — I love all of it,” Lissner said. “It’s hard work and it’s a lot of brain power and working, but it’s fun having everybody together.”
Lissner said she is especially excited for this year after many things shut down around Valentine's day in 2020 due to Winter Storm Uri. Last year, sales were affected “tremendously,” and those last-minute shoppers were not really seen, she said.
Valentine's Day sales have been good this year, Lissner said. With the holiday being on a Monday, people have been in and out of the shop since late last week, and Lissner said she expects many shoppers through Monday.
As of Saturday, Moss had 48 delivery orders and 10 pickups scheduled for Monday.
Lissner said she has multiple floral arrangements specially made for Valentine's Day that people can come in and choose from. Custom orders also are accepted, she added.
Having this list makes it “really easy for the boys,” Lissner said. “They can just point, and it has a dollar amount. Guys are so visual, so it’s just good to be able to show them options.”
While Moss has numerous floral arrangement options to choose from, the shop has other gift options as well. Other items in the store also can be included as add-ons to an arrangement or put into a basket, she said.
Lissner said for Valentine's Day, Moss is selling chocolates, plants such as heart-shaped cactuses, dry arrangements and more. For men, the shop has spicy honey, whisky chocolate and other “good guy stuff,” she added.
Moss is at 237 S. Broadway.
To see arrangements and for information, go to welovemoss.com .