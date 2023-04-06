The University of Texas System and UT Tyler hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday on UT Tyler's main campus for a $35 million expansion for the School of Nursing building.
Julie Philley, UT Tyler Executive Vice President of Health Affairs, kicked off the press conference portion of the groundbreaking by recognizing the city and county officials, thanking them for their support.
“It’s a great day here at UT Tyler campus,” said UT System Chairman, Kevin Eltife. “This is just one more step toward improving education.”
UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun, and UT Tyler School of Nursing Dean Barbara Haas were also in attendance.
“This is my favorite part of my job… getting to attend events like this, knowing it’s going to benefit so many people… it’s such an honor,” Calhoun said.
With the nationwide shortage of nurses, UT Tyler wanted to answer that call by expanding the nursing program, allowing more students to be accepted and aim toward more education, training and research in the nursing program.
“So many people rely on nurses that we’ve been asked to step up the production of nurses,” Calhoun said.
This expansion will bring modern laboratories, cutting-edge technology and more space for a larger nursing class.
UT Tyler School of Nursing aims to provide students with the advanced skills they need in a more suitable format to meet the growing demand for patient care and leadership in the healthcare industry.
“My particular academic discipline is medicine and I’m a physician,” Calhoun said. “I was just telling our nursing faculty that no one appreciates a well-trained, high-quality nurse as much as a smart MD. I really appreciate the fact that we’re producing those well-trained, high-quality nurses for this community.”
According to Philley, the online program of Master’s of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree is ranked 24th (out of 185) in the nation, and is the second most recognized in the state of Texas.
“This expansion is critically important… as it will allow UT Tyler to add the number of nurses and the various disciplines and expertise they bring to the table,” Calhoun said.
The College of Nursing is the largest college on the UT Tyler campus with roughly 2,000 students.
“I anticipate the nursing program will be even larger in the future,” Calhoun said.
The UT Tyler School of Nursing offers tracks in Nursing Administration; Nursing Education; Family Nurse Practitioner; Nursing MBA; Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner; and Informatics, Quality and Safety.
According to the university, the program pairs online courses with flexible clinic hours and offers both full-time and part-time degree plans. The cost of tuition is highly competitive and affordable, making the program accessible to a wide variety of students.