Roughly two weeks after the death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, the UT Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center announced Friday the band's performance set for this December in Tyler will go on.
In a statement on Twitter, the Cowan Center extended its condolences to the ZZ Top family and said the Dec. 1 show will move forward as planned. A longtime friend of the band and the group's guitar tech for 20 years Elwood Francis will be sitting in on bass.
The Cowan Center announced in July that ZZ Top would perform on Dec. 1 as a special event.
Hill died on July 28 in his sleep at home in Houston at age 72, ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard announced.
The band has created over four decades of rock, blues and boogie music. The band is known for songs like “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’.” The band has been named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and originated in Houston in 1969.
On July 30, the band played its first live concert in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where Francis filled in for Hill. During the show, Gibbons shared that Hill wanted the band to continue on after his death, according to the American music and entertainment publication Billboard Magazine.
"We're gonna have a good time in here tonight. Got a new guy up here, as you know. Dusty gave me the directive. My friend, your pal, Elwood Francis is gonna hold it down behind me," Gibbons told the crowd.
The Cowan Center statement on Twitter said updates will be shared as soon as information is available.
Cowan Center member sales for ZZ Top are set to begin on Aug. 30, and public sales begin on Oct. 25.