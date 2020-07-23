Bullard native and University of Texas at Tyler alumnus Capt. Mark McLean assumed the duties and responsibilities of Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth during a small ceremony at the installation headquarters July 15.
In what has become the new normal for formal ceremonies held this year, McLean became the 13th Commanding Officer in NAS JRB Fort Worth history, relieving Capt. Jon Townsend over a teleconference with Commander, Navy Region Southeast, with only a handful of immediate family members in attendance.
“Navy regulations and tradition are very clear about this event and its importance,” said Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, Commander, CNRSE, over the teleconference screen. “The change of command in the words of President Kennedy is ‘passing of the torch.’ The ceremony provides a chance to celebrate past accomplishments and look towards the future.”
Mark McLean and his wife, Stacy (Gravely) McLean, have four children, Blaine, twin sons Peyton and Gavin and daughter Macy.
The unorthodox ceremony wrapped up a full and successful tour for Townsend who led the command over the last few years to major achievements including the Navy’s 2019 Installation Excellence Award, setting it above standards of any other installation its size. Stepping into the role of commanding the award-winning installation, McLean has made it clear he would like to see the base and its assigned personnel excel in every way possible.
“Together, I expect our team will continue to grow personally and professionally while maintaining a strong foundation of training capabilities and resources provided to our tenant commands across the joint forces, as well as meeting their family’s needs back here while their servicemembers are away from home,” McLean said.
McLean is a naval aviator with more than 4,000 flight hours under his belt. He also served as the executive officer and then commanding officer of the Navy Recruiting District Michigan and Indiana. He also holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
His career has led him back to Texas where he will now command a unique team at NAS JRB Fort Worth, which was the first joint reserve base of its kind. Established in 1994, the installation supports dozens of tenant commands, mostly reserve, representing almost all branches including the Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and the Texas Air National Guard.
The change of command ceremony for a Navy installation is a valued tradition that is rich with heritage and historic value. However, this year, command personnel, along with Navy Region Southeast, had to adapt and overcome for this particular ceremony. Complete with face masks, gloves, and social distancing, the ceremony was held to fulfill the requirements and naval traditions that go along with a Navy change of command ceremony.