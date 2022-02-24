UT Health Tyler’s newly opened neonatal intensive care unit this week received 50 ways to help caretakers learn CPR and basic first aid for infants.
The American Heart Association on Tuesday donated to the unit 50 infant CPR Anytime kits, which include 20 minutes of training for parents, grandparents, babysitters and others about how to perform the technique on infants.
The kits are often used in hospital labor and delivery programs, including NICUs, to teach the skills to people who do not need a course-completion card, according to the American Heart Association. Instruction is in English and Spanish.
Krista Sharp with the American Heart Association said the donation coincides with American Heart Month and that learning infant CPR can help to reduce the state’s infant mortality rate.
Preterm infants have more than twice as many cardiovascular malformations than infants born at full term, according to the National Institute of Health.
Sharp said it is important to equip families with tools and education.
“We need to ensure the resiliency of families in Tyler to react appropriately if and when an emergency happens at home with a new infant,” she said. “Providing vital education and resources to new parents and assessing their readiness to act will strengthen the chain of survival for our littlest community members.”
UT Health Tyler Director of Nursing, Women’s & Children’s Services Marcie Tunstall said infant CPR is not currently a discharge requirement for caregivers and that the kits will help provide them with “vital hands-on instruction needed in an emergency.”
“By providing an easy and effective training tool for new parents and caregivers, this donation could save numerous babies’ lives right here in Tyler who experience a cardiac emergency outside of a hospital,” Sharp said. ”It will also allow parents to pass the kit on to other family members and caregivers, creating an army of lifesavers in East Texas and beyond.”
