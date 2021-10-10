Judy Dudley has worked about 200 hours as she greets and helps people with a friendly face throughout her four years of volunteering at UT Health Tyler.
On Tuesdays, she’s become a well-known face at the information desk and especially the gift shop, where she is currently stationed and has spent most of her time.
Helping others is nothing new for Dudley, who is often called “Miss Judy” by hospital workers and supervisors. She was the secretary at The Woods Baptist Church in Tyler for 15 years until her retirement eight years ago.
“About two or three years into my retirement, I thought I needed to do something else,” she said. “There’s something I need to do.”
Around that time, Dudley said a friend mentioned volunteering at UT Health and encouraged her to look into it. As a secretary, she always considered her role as a chance to help other people serve and minister to them.
“I feel like my role here gives me another opportunity to serve people and to help,” Dudley said. “Just the bottom line is service to others.”
She noted most people who come to the hospital gift shop either have someone in the hospital or they’re coming for surgeries or procedures.
“I just feel like if I can help someone have a better day, then that’s a service to others here at the gift shop as well,” Dudley said.
She volunteers all day once per week. Her favorite part is being around others and getting to talk to people.
She said she would recommend others consider volunteering at the hospital.
“You can just give four hours or you can give all day. You can give two days or a week,” she said. “However much time you want to give. It’s very helpful to others and to yourself.”
Dudley said coming to the hospital gives her something to look forward to every week. Volunteering is also an outlet to get away from housework.
“It’s fun. The people I work with are great and I just enjoy it,” she added.
Outside of her volunteering, Dudley said she loves spending time with her two granddaughters and attending their events.
Those interested in volunteering at UT Health must be at least 18 years old, be vaccinated for COVID-19 and be ready to commit to a few hours per week for volunteering.
For more information about volunteering, call (903) 531-8199.