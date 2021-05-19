UT Health Tyler is offering a treatment for patients with a type of AFib, also known as atrial fibrillation, by providing an alternative to long-term blood thinners to lessen their risk of a stroke.
Dr. Raul Torres, an electrophysiologist at UT Health Tyler, implanted the first Watchman FLX, the only Food and Drug Administration-approved implant proven to reduce stroke risk to for people with AFib not caused by a heart valve problem, for the hospital on April 26.
This type of AFib is called non-valvular atrial fibrillation.
Torres said AFib is the most common heart rhythm problem with 7 million people in the U.S. dealing with the issue. He said the condition makes the heartbeat in an irregular fashion.
"It makes you higher risk for a stroke. The best way we treat is with blood thinners," Torres said. "There is a subset of patients who aren't helped by blood thinners."
Torres said this will provide protection from a stroke for more patients.
"Blood thinners are the right answer for most patients with AFib to prevent a stroke," he said. "Now, for patients who are not suited for blood thinners, we have the option for the Watchman device."
The Watchman technology, which has been implanted in over 100,000 patients worldwide, closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage to keep harmful blood clots that can form in that appendage from entering the blood stream and possibly causing a stroke.
Torres said the latest version of the implant has an updated design to treat more patients safely and effectively.
“Left atrial appendage closure via interventional offers an alternative to patients not suitable to use blood thinners when indicated to treat atrial fibrillation,” Torres said. “Watchman FLX extends the range of patients that can benefit from this approach and improves the safety of this procedure.”
He emphasized the blood thinners are still better for preventing a stroke for the patients who can use that method.
"It is not something that replaces the blood thinners; unfortunately the technology is not there yet. This is only for people who are not suited for blood thinners," he said.
Torres added that it feels good to be able to deliver good care, and expand the number and range of patients served by this treatment method.
“UT Health East Texas continues to provide a top-rated, robust cardiovascular program,” said Donna Bowers, director of cardiovascular services. “We recently introduced the Watchman FLX procedure to our portfolio of clinical services. UT Health East Texas is one of the first in Texas to offer this technology to the communities and patients served.”
Torres encouraged people to seek the right path for their good health regarding the AFib condition.
"They shouldn't be afraid to ask for different options to treat AFib," he said. "They should talk with their doctors. We are going to steer them in the right place."