UT Health Tyler celebrates NICU construction by donating nine trees

Nine trees were donated to the city of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department to commemorate the groundbreaking for UT Health Tyler’s neonatal intensive care unit.
“We thought this would be a special way to symbolize the nine neonatal beds being added as part of our NICU construction, while giving something additional to the community,” said Vicki Briggs, CEO for UT Health Tyler. “One day these trees will provide much needed shade for our families during the warmer months."
The ceremony was held in March, where a group of leaders from UT Health Tyler and a few partnering physicians gathered to celebrate planting the trees, which were placed strategically around the soccer fields at Lindsey Park.
The NICU will provide intensive care for sick infants in the Tyler area. It will also allow UT Health Tyler the ability to transfer high-risk mothers and infants from regional hospitals in Athens, Henderson and Jacksonville, who were previously sent to Dallas to receive higher levels of care.
The NICU is expected to open later this year.