Dressed as their favorite “Paw Patrol” characters, brothers 4-year-old Jax and 3-year-old Jameson Hatfield enjoyed coming to their mom’s workplace to hand out candy to other kids Saturday afternoon outside of UT Health Tyler.
The young helpers were a part of the crew for UT Health Tyler’s drive-thru trick-or-treat event outside of the hospital’s main entrance.
Their mom, Rachael Hatfield, a nurse at UT Health Tyler, said the brother duo loved passing out treats. She said the task helped them learn about giving back to people and how to share.
Jax said his favorite parts of Halloween are spiders, bats, ghosts, candy and pirates — he added pirate because of his mom’s costume.
For Halloween, the family goes trick-or-treating and makes crafts for the season at home. They also dress up in costumes all week long, Rachael Hatfield said.
UT Health Tyler CEO Vicki Briggs said this is the second year the hospital has hosted a drive-thru trick-or-treat with last year being the first due to COVID-19.
“We wanted to give kids in the community a safe way to trick or treat,” Briggs said of last year’s Halloween.
She said hospital staff wants to celebrate the holiday season in every way possible, such as Santa and reindeer coming to the hospital in early December.
While the response was slow in the beginning, Briggs said the turnout was great and she was really excited to see the community come out for some candy.
Briggs said it’s wonderful to see the medical staff having fun by coming to the trick-or-treat as they work hard and take extra shifts.
“It’s been a hard year,” Briggs said, noting UT Health Tyler has seen a great decrease in its volume of COVID-19 patients. “We truly hope to have less patients with COVID as we look to the future.”
Some of the nurses came down to see their kids at the drive-thru, she added.
Briggs thanked community members for supporting hospital workers during the pandemic and wished all a healthy and happy upcoming holiday season.