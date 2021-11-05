12122020_tmt_news_shots_shots_3.jpg
UT Health Science Center RN Kara Mink prepares the vaccine for one of the first people to be vaccinated in East Texas.

 Ben Fenton/Tyler Morning Telegraph

TYLER — UT Health will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued an emergency regulation that requires all employees that work at Medicare and Medicaid-participating healthcare facilities to be vaccinated. UT Health is one such facility.

Unlike workers in other industries, per this regulation, healthcare workers do not have the option for weekly COVID-19 testing in lieu of vaccination.

"We anticipate that the mandate will likely be challenged in state courts; however, this federal regulation as currently written supersedes any local regulation that may contradict this order," UT Health said in a statement to CBS19.

For more on this developing story, visit our news partners at CBS 19.

 
 

