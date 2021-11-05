TYLER — UT Health will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued an emergency regulation that requires all employees that work at Medicare and Medicaid-participating healthcare facilities to be vaccinated. UT Health is one such facility.
Unlike workers in other industries, per this regulation, healthcare workers do not have the option for weekly COVID-19 testing in lieu of vaccination.
"We anticipate that the mandate will likely be challenged in state courts; however, this federal regulation as currently written supersedes any local regulation that may contradict this order," UT Health said in a statement to CBS19.
