A UT Health communication director said one team member has died and another one was injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday night while on duty.
“We are devastated by the loss of one of our team members who was involved in a two-vehicle accident while on duty Wednesday night. Another crew member was also injured,” UT Health said in a statement.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it is made available.
“Our thoughts are with the team member’s family and friends. Our prayers are also with the injured crew member who is being treated. We have trained crisis counselors available to provide support for colleagues and employees at this difficult time,” UT Health said.