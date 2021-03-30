A UT Health Science Center at Tyler researcher recently received a grant worth almost $300,000 to help learn more about an intervention therapy to treat a COVID-19-related lung disease.
Dr. Sreerama Shetty, a cellular and molecular biology professor, was awarded a two-year Department of Defense grant for his team to continue researching this treatment method.
According to the UT Health Science Center, patients with an acute lung injury, also known as ALI, from COVID-19 often die from acute lung inflammation that can lead to alveolar damage and organ failure.
“Our research has a strong potential of yielding a new, safe, convenient and effective intervention for patients with COVID-19 due to infection caused by coronavirus 2 (CoV-2),” Shetty said.
The coronavirus targets proteins lining the surface of human cells, including the alveolar cells in the lungs, which causes acute lung injury and alveolar epithelial cell death and lung scarring and makes a lack of air exchange life threatening.
Shetty’s research identified a specific peptide, known as LTI-03 (also called CSP7), that stops alveolar epithelial cell lung injury, including ALI due to sepsis.
“LTI-03 is well tolerated, can be delivered systemically or via the airway in liquid formulation or micronized dry powder form,” Shetty said. “We believe LTI-03 can mitigate ALI associated with COVID-19. Our research will test the efficacy of systemically and airway-delivered LTI-03 against alveolar epithelial cell damage and acute lung injury.”
His research will determine if systemically delivered LTI-03 can improve overall survival by inhibiting ALI due to the CoV-2 infection.
Shetty and his team will also determine if there is better effectiveness for airway inhalation using standard lung function, CT imaging, blood oxygenation, lung viral load, biochemical and histological markers and survival endpoints.
“Our grant proposal caters to the aggregate strengths of the team in drug discovery, formulation, airway delivery and virology,” Shetty said.
This LTI-03 could be used as a possible treatment for the chronic lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which causes progressive lung scarring primarily in adults age 65 and older. Without a cure, people generally die three to five years after their diagnosis, the UTHSCT statement read.
LTI-03 as an inhalant is starting clinical safety trials in Ireland and that could lead to a worldwide shift in the treatment of lung fibrosis.
“If the clinical trials are successful, LTI-03 as an inhalant could become the signature career work of my lifetime,” Shetty said.
Early evidence shows LTI-03 reverses lung fibrosis in multiple preclinical models, including human IPF tissues, reduces fluid buildup in the lungs that causes life-threatening pneumonia and restores the survival of damaged lung lining cells. IPF causes about 40,000 deaths per year, according to UTHSCT.
Using LTI-03 as an inhalation therapy could assist with healthier lung function by sustaining the survival of "damaged lung lining cells and targeting a different cellular signaling pathway than previous pharmaceutical approaches."