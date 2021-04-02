A UT Health Science Center at Tyler professor is conducting research that could shorten the time patients with a rare lung disease spend in therapy treatment.
Dr. Shashi Kant, an associate professor of pulmonary immunology, is proposing a clinical trial approach to decrease the treatment period significantly for nontuberculous mycobacteria, also known as NTM.
He's been working with a team of scientists, clinicians and mathematicians from all over the world to develop a new, effective, short-course treatment for the disease, which would take the two-year course of treatment to possibly six months or less.
Mycobacterium kansasii, which is one of the NTM, causes chronic infection that looks like pulmonary tuberculosis and warrants public health attention, according to UTHSCT. M. kansasii is classified as a rare disease by the U.S. Genetics and Rare Diseases Center.
“UTHSCT has led the way in nontuberculous mycobacterial research across the country,” said Dr. Julie Philley, executive vice president for health affairs at UTHSCT. “Dr. Kant’s publication by a prestigious medical journal is further validation for his excellent work as it expands the wealth of knowledge on this rare disease and eventually may lead to further improvements in patient care.”
Kant's research on the new short-course therapy and morphism mapping for M. kansasii pulmonary disease was recently accepted for peer-reviewed publication in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, published by the American Society for Microbiology.
His work in progress has served as a basis of research grants from the American Thoracic Foundation along with a two-year $412,862 research grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health.
Kant and other researchers tested several combination regimens in preclinical models to shorten the therapy. The current treatment method includes medicines administered for 12 months, which causes the therapy to last for over 18 months to two years.
His team examined the kill trajectories of M. kansasii in the mucus from the lungs of 32 Taiwanese patients on standard therapy to identify time to extinction of the bacterial burden.
Next, they identified time to extinction of M. kansasii in the hollow fiber model system treated with standard therapy and identified time to extinction in the preclinical model.
“Then we performed a head-to-head comparison of different experimental regimens versus standard therapy in the hollow fiber system and then translated the time to extinction to 1,000 patients using the nonlinear multistaged transformation factor,” Kant said. “Standard therapy achieved this in more than 90.7% of patients in one year and 99.5% in two years — which was consistent with clinical observations. That means our translations approach worked."
Kant said the clinical trial simulation showed at the six-month mark, the proportion of patients who would achieve bacterial extinction (meaning cured) was at 66%.
“Based on these results, we proposed a pragmatic trial to compare experimental regimens for a six-month duration versus standard two-year therapy,” he said.