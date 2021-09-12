JACKSONVILLE – When Lauren Carter saw a Facebook post inviting community members to put their best artist foot forward, she knew she wanted to be involved and bring her team along.
Carter, who is the director of business development for Legacy at Jacksonville nursing and rehabilitation center, came across a post by UT Health Jacksonville registered nurse Juliann Lindsey asking for volunteers to help encourage the staff at the hospital.
“We are always looking for a way to show our appreciation to the UT hospital staff so when I saw Juliann’s Facebook post, I immediately texted her for details,” Carter said.
The help involved writing uplifting words and drawings of inspiration. With colorful chalk and enough sidewalk canvas outside the entrance to bring to life a masterpiece, the act of kindness was sure to put smiles on faces.
Dozens of volunteers including Legacy employees, health care workers, Hospice of East Texas employees and the Jacksonville Fire Department gathered outside the doors of UT Health Jacksonville on Thursday to spread bright messages of encouragement.
Messages such as “Superheroes wear scrubs” and “JFD Backs UT RNs and RTs” filled the sidewalks outside the entrance.
A pink piece of chalk in hand, Carter emphasized the importance of spreading positivity and encouragement to health care workers at this time.
“Hospitals are very short staffed and overworked right now due to the COVID-19 increase and seeing things they have never imagined. It is important to thank these individuals as they are on the front lines,” she said.
Lindsey, who has been with the hospital for six years, said the UT Health Jacksonville administration wanted a way to show their team how much they are appreciated.
“During this difficult time in our world, I know my teammates need to be encouraged. As a UT division, we are dealing with the difficulties of a pandemic and very sick patients,” Lindsey said. “It is important that all health care workers stay positive and feel supported. We are all in this together.”