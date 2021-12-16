UT Health Henderson’s first December baby of the year just so happened to be one of its hospital director’s granddaughter, who was scheduled to arrive later this month after Christmas.
Meagan Neal, who works in the medical records department of the hospital, now mother of four, grew up around the Henderson facility, as her mother, OB Director Janet Neal, RN, began working there in 1983.
Through her time, Janet Neal watched the hospital go through many transitions. When she first began working there, it was Henderson Memorial Hospital then became East Texas Medical Center and ultimately UT Health.
Janet Neal said her daughter Meagan was born in the same hospital, and each of her four children were also born there.
“It’s special to us to be surrounded by people we know. We’re kind of like a big family. I have all the confidence in the nurses and the doctors, and I can kind of sit back, relax and enjoy being a Mimi instead of a regular nurse,” Janet Neal said.
Meagan Neal said baby Aliyah’s arrival was unexpected.
“I was getting ready to go to sleep. I was so tired, me and my other kids had a big day. I had just eaten a huge meal of Mexican food and I was completely stuffed. I guess she was like, ‘I don’t have any more room in here, I got to go,’” Meagan Neal said.
She was going to take a bath and go to sleep when she realized her water broke. Her older girls notified their grandfather, Meagan’s father, right away. In shock, Meagan was transported to the hospital.
Just hours earlier, Janet Neal had been working at the hospital. She had just settled down in bed when she got the call.
This was the moment the first December baby of UT Health Henderson was born. Aliyah Kate Morgan arrived at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, weighing 6 pounds and measuring 18.5 inches.
“She’s just so dainty and petite,” Janet Neal said. “She’s just precious.”
She fit perfectly into a special Christmas gift, a handsewn stocking. The gift is part of an annual tradition of the members of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Each year, all babies born in December are given a stocking to go home in.
“We always do a little announcement for the first baby born in each hospital in December. I never dreamed that that would be my grandbaby… because she wasn’t due until after Christmas,” Janet Neal said.
She added Christmas is a magical time of the year. Although anytime of year a baby is born is special, Janet Neal said UT Health Henderson wanted to make the experience better for their patients at the hospital, especially during times of COVID.
Because Meagan Neal wasn’t due until after Christmas, she had debated whether or not to get her newborn Christmas outfits.
When she unexpectedly made her arrival, Janet Neal rushed to local shops to find her newborn granddaughter her first Christmas-themed outfit, making sure she got a big, Texan bow.
Meagan Neal said the last month of her pregnancy went by incredibly slowly, but once she realized she was going to have her baby that night or the next morning, she said she knew she was going to be taken care of.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anywhere else,” Meagan Neal said.
Meagan Neal said she and her family received the best Christmas present she ever could have asked for.