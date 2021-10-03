UT Health East Texas is expanding family medicine services in Tyler with the addition of Sambhitab Salvi, MD.
Dr. Salvi is a board-certified family medicine physician at UT Health East Texas Physicians on Fifth Street in Tyler where he sees patients ages 10 and older. “I am passionate about healthcare, and I love to interact with families as a whole. Family medicine has given me the opportunity to do so.”
Dr. Salvi earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at Grant Medical College in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, his Master of Science in Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Arizona in Tucson and his Doctor of Philosophy in Life Sciences at Northwestern University in Chicago. He completed his residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Dr. Salvi is fluent in English and Hindi and is welcoming patients at 1000 E. Fifth St., Ste. 400, in Tyler, beginning Oct. 1. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 903-596-DOCS.