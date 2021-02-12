Due to inclement weather, all UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics will be closed on Monday, including the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Those who have an appointment for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at UT Health North Campus Tyler, located at 11937 U.S. Highway 271, can come on another day next week without making an appointment.
"The recommendation is to get the second dose as close as possible to the scheduled date, and it is safe and effective for those scheduled Monday to receive the vaccine on another day next week," UT Health East Texas said in a statement.
All other clinics will be contacting patients to reschedule their appointments. If immediate care is needed, providers will be available for telehealth visits, which can be scheduled at UTHealthEastTexasDoctors.com or by calling 903-596-DOCS (3627).