UT Health East Texas Physicians at North Campus Tyler is expanding their endocrinology services with the addition of board-certified endocrinologist Mingxue Arguello, DO.
Dr. Arguello offers general endocrinology diagnoses and treatment, diabetes care including insulin pump management, thyroid treatment and transgender care.
“I have found endocrinology very interesting and I enjoy the continuity of care that is involved,” she said. “I am always eager to learn more, and I attend national and local endocrine conferences often to further my education and learning in this field.”
Dr. Arguello earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University in East Lansing. She completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in endocrinology at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Mich.
Dr. Arguello is welcoming patients at 11937 U.S. Hwy. 271. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 903-877-7911.