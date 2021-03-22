UT Health East Texas has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments for this week for those who meet current qualifications.
There are no walk-ins allowed, and appointments can be made at signupgenius.com/go/ut. New appointments will open as vaccine supplies increase. Those needing help with the website navigation or who are without access to internet can call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment.
Current Texas Department of State Health Services criteria includes health care workers, first and last responders, residents of long-term care facilities, people 50 and older, school and licensed child care personnel and those 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, located at 11937 U.S. Highway 271 in Tyler. Appointment time slots are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The vaccination is free, but residents are asked to bring their insurance card to their appointment. During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.