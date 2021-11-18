The medical community at UT Health East Texas is mourning the loss of one of their own, after an EMS worker was killed in a crash in Hunt County while on duty.
David Eads, 42, of Frankston was killed in a Wednesday night crash. UT Health East Texas released a statement on the loss of its team member.
"We are devastated by the loss of UT Health East Texas EMS Paramedic David Eads. David served others through his skills as a dedicated paramedic for over 24 years, touching countless lives," said the statement.
Eads joined UT Health East Texas EMS in December 2020 and he served the Tyler and Smith County area as a lead paramedic.
Dr. Yagnesh Desai, UT Health East Texas EMS medical director, said Eads was a medic who had the perfect balance of competency and compassion.
“He was a medic who cared for the whole person, not just the immediate medical need," Desai said.
According to UT Health East Texas, Eads could be seen working standby at high school football games, where he posed for pictures with the players, fans and mascots.
"David’s commitment to his profession was profound, as he always sought out more education to provide the best care for his patients," said the statement from UT Health.
Eads was known as an uplifting person, according to UT Health.
“David was the kind of person that made you feel better simply by being around him,” said John Smith, CEO of UT Health East Texas EMS. “He had a way of making those around him better because of his huge heart for EMS and concern over his patients."
UT Health East Texas said Eads' death is a tragic loss and is felt across the entire organization. The unit designation 809 will be retired and removed from service in his honor.