TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has confirmed to CBS19 they have treated one patient for monkeypox in the past few weeks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.
"Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox," the CDC said. "Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."