Both UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System will continue to require mask-wearing at their facilities.
The health systems made the announcement after Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday the statewide mask mandate would end on March 10.
UT Health East Texas said the masking policy remains in effect for all caregivers, patients and visitors.
"It is our duty to create the safest environment possible for those seeking care in our facilities and for our caregivers," the UT Health statement read. "While we respect that the governor has the right to make this decision, we believe masking continues to be necessary for patient, staff and visitor safety."
UTET reiterated the need to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing hands frequently, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. The health system also encouraged people to get vaccinated when eligible.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System said masking will continue to be required for people in their facilities on and after March 10. Hand hygiene and social distancing will also be in place at Christus.
"We are continuing to closely evaluate the Governor's executive order and will do the same for any additional guidance or requirements issued by the Department of Health and Human Services or other entities," the Christus statement read. "We understand that as more Texans are vaccinated, additional decisions will need to be made by the state, cities and counties in which our ministries reside, and we are prepared to respond accordingly."
Christus said it remains committed to taking care of area communities' needs (whether COVID-19 related or not).