Moody Chisholm resigned as UT Health East Texas president and CEO after serving in the role for about two years, the health system announced on Wednesday.
According to a statement from UT Health East Texas, veteran health care executive Donald Baker, who currently is UT Health East Texas' chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will serve as the market CEO on an interim basis.
“We are grateful for the strong leadership and vision Moody has provided since joining UT Health East Texas at its formation,” said Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Ardent Health Services, UT Health East Texas’ parent company. “During his tenure, the system has expanded access to care, accelerated gains in quality and patient safety, and improved its financial performance. I’m confident the leadership team will continue building on this strong foundation.”
UT Health said in its statement Chisholm, who came to UT Health East Texas in 2018, created a patient-focused culture that has led to significant improvements in quality and satisfaction.
While Chisholm was CEO and president, UT Health Tyler, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Jacksonville received an “A” in the most recent Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
Baker joined UT Health East Texas last year after spending 27 years with Hillcrest HealthCare System in Tulsa, Okla.
UT Health East Texas said Baker was instrumental in leading the Hillcrest HealthCare System's operational turnaround following Ardent’s purchase in 2004. Baker was named Ardent’s Chief Financial Officer of the Year a record five times.
“I look forward to working with our board, the medical staff and teammates to move UT Health forward, particularly during this pivotal time as caregivers across our system continue to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baker said. “The efforts of the entire UT Health team have been extraordinary as they ensure access to quality care for our East Texas communities and neighbors.”
A reason for Chisholm's resignation was not given in UT Health's statement.