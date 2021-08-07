UT Health doctor sets goal to inform Hispanic community about the dangers of COVID-19 and Delta variant, importance of receiving vaccine

It all started with a phone call from her friend when UT Health East Texas Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Dr. Carla Wang-Kocik realized the Hispanic community was not up to date about the rapid new wave of COVID-19.
Wang-Kocik is biracial. She is half Chinese and half Costa Rican and she is fluent in both Spanish and English. Her goal is to inform the East Texas Hispanic community about what is happening since there is a common misinformation from different types of media, as she and her friend said.
“I talked to a friend and I asked her to get vaccinated. She told me ‘why?’ She said that COVID-19 was already gone. I told her ‘No, unfortunately COVID-19 is not gone yet.’ I also told her that we have a strong variant and that it's attacking young people that could've prevented it. She told me that she really thought COVID-19 had left. She told me that it was very sad that nobody gives this information to the Hispanic community. I questioned her and she told me that the spanish news doesn’t inform any of that information that notifies them that COVID-19 is still active and that it’s getting worse,” Wang-Kocik said.
This is when Wang-Kocik reached out to Tyler Paper Español to share the importance of getting vaccinated.
“I want to tell the Hispanic community that they need to get vaccinated and even when they are vaccinated, they need to wear their mask when they go outside and they need to protect their children. This is affecting the kids also, especially now since they're going to start school. If they haven’t gotten the opportunity to get vaccinated because they are under twelve-years-old they need to send them with a mask. A good mask, one with a filter that’s going to protect them,” Wang-Kocik said.
“Right now all intensive care units are full and unfortunately a lot of people are in the ventilator suffering from COVID-19. There’s one thing everyone has in common; They’re not vaccinated. That’s really sad because it's something that could be prevented, but because people are not getting vaccinated and the virus keeps spreading, it’s getting more aggressive. Young and healthy people are getting delta variant,” she said.
With the lack of bilingual clinics for the Hispanic community, Wang-Kocik said this particular community needs to get vaccinated, and for some undocumented families, there’s a worry about being asked for legal status. She wants them to know that vaccination paperwork doesn’t not require those details and that it's free.
She also mentioned that babies and young children are also being affected. She encourages anyone over 12 years of age to get vaccinated.
“Anybody that is over 12 years old needs to get vaccinated. If people don’t get vaccinated, this virus is going to continue killing. There’s a lot of myths that the vaccine is going to create infertility issues and it’s none of that is true. There have been a lot of cases and if us, medical professionals, were so worried about myths, we would’ve never vaccinated our own children. We all have read studies and we have realized that this is something we all have to do. The whole world needs to get vaccinated,” Wang-Kocik said.
With school around the corner and her being a mother herself, she encourages parents to send their children with a mask and to discuss with them the importance of wearing them.
“When you take your children to the store, please put their masks on. I sincerely think parents need to send their children to school with masks, without a doubt. You need to explain to your children why they need to wear a mask. I have two children, a seven and a ten-year-old and since last year I explained to them why they needed to wear a mask. They don’t go anywhere without it because they know and they understand now,” she said.
As for where to get vaccinated, NET Health CEO George Roberts said that the target for vaccinations is everyone and that if you know of an only spanish speaking individual there are nurses who are bilingual in mobile clinics that can assist.
“We’ve been going to UT Tyler, several schools in the area the last few weeks, churches, fitness centers, businesses but we're basically doing as much possible outreach to make it convenient as possible for people to get their COVID-19 shots,” Roberts said. “With our nursing staff we have bilingual nurses that are in our mobile vaccine clinics able to assist also. For the individuals that are not spanish speaking, that shouldn’t be a barrier for them to not come to any of our mobile vaccine clinics.”
Roberts mentioned that the North East Texas Public Health is trying to determine where is the best spot for us to take their mobile outreach.
Upcoming mobile outreach clinics can be found at NETHealthCOVID19.org under the ‘get vaccinated’ tab.
Just like Dr. Wang-Kocik, Roberts also mentioned that the people who are ending up at the hospitals are primarily the ones who are not vaccinated according to hospitals around East Texas.
“The key message is that if you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” Roberts said.
For primary spanish speakers, East Texas Immigrant Advocacy and Resource Center will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Tyler.
Besides pharmacies and clinics, COVID-19 vaccines can also be found at the Northeast Texas Public Health facility from Monday to Friday at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 815 N. Broadway in Tyler.