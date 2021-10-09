As Elvis Presley crooned “All Shook Up,” class members struggled to balance on one foot while lifting the other one off the floor.
“There’s a whole lot of shaking going on right here,” said instructor Hali Mahaffey, referring to the numerous wobbling ankles in front of her.
The class laughed then relaxed as Mahaffey signaled the exercise was over.
Welcome to Body Balance, a class at UT Health’s Olympic Center gym designed to improve balance and prevent falls. Mahaffey, 28, leads the half-hour class at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.
“We always start with a warm up routine,” she said. The class practices standing with their shoulders back and using good posture, which improves balance.
The class also does strengthening exercises, lunges or squats. She leads the class in hand-eye coordination workouts with a tennis ball or core stability exercises.
Some days, members hone their agility by stepping over and walking around a series of cones. On others, the class focuses on upper body strength, working with exercise bands. Each class ends with stretching.
“I talk about day-to-day obstacles that cause people to fall. We focus on picking your feet up and making sure that you’re not shuffling,” said the senior exercise specialist and program coordinator.
Body Balance class is open to all who want to improve their balance, though it is aimed at older adults. Current participants range in age from 50 to 90.
Diane Martin, 80, has attended the class since it began in October 2013.
“It has made me much more aware of the possibility of falling and how I can avoid it. I pay attention to when and where I’m walking, if there’s a step or something to stumble over,” she said.
Martin does not enjoy exercising at home by herself.
“It’s something I probably won’t do. It’s an encouragement to be among people with the same goal,” she said.
“The class is fun, and of course we laugh. Hali is just an excellent teacher. She makes it fun,” Martin said.
After almost 30 years of treating patients, physician assistant Tony Jameson understands older adults.
In aging, many of our body’s critical organs and systems deteriorate, he said. Individuals don’t see or hear as well as they once did. Muscle mass decreases, so people get weaker, and joints often stiffen with arthritis.
“When you start combining some of these problems, (along) with the slowing of our nervous system, we become more at risk of falling,” Jameson said.
“Balance problems are more than just balance. … People use visual cues, auditory cues. All these play together. If people have a lot of sensory problems, it affects their balance,” he continued.
Nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy in the feet – which can cause numbness or pain – also affect balance, Jameson said.
Even declining strength in the core (a person’s midsection) can upset balance. People lose the ability to bend over and squat down, as well as the upper body and core strength to adjust when they’re walking, he said.
“Exercise helps us maintain our functions, our strength and our balance … (so that we) function without dizziness,” Jameson said.
Millie Czurak, 90, has attended Body Balance for more than a year.
The class “helps me to concentrate. It helps me right now to answer these questions,” she said.
“I position myself in the back so I can coordinate my moves by watching the rest of the class, (because) my hearing isn’t what it used to be,” Czurak continued.
“I look forward to making new friends and seeing old friends. Hali is great and makes the class fun. I never know what to expect!” Czurak said.
Jameson said lack of exercise also raises the risk of obesity.
“We tend to be heavier than we need to be. As we get heavier, we exercise less. We get short of breath and develop joint problems, joint pain, which can affect our balance,” he said.
The extra weight strains our hips, knees and feet. We move less and sit more.
“People lose the range of motion in their shoulders, lower back and upper legs because they don’t ever use them. People get frozen shoulders because they don’t use their shoulders,” Jameson said.
“If you don’t take care of your bone health, your muscle health and your mental health, in your older years … you start to see lots of deterioration,” he stressed.
Dale Moler, who has attended the class since 2015, said it motivates him.
“If exercise were left up to me, I wouldn’t do it,” he said. “This is about the only exercise I get.”
If Moler misses several classes in a row, it makes a difference.
“When I lay off or go on vacation, it’s like starting over again when I come back,” he said.
People who exercise into their 70s and 80s lower their risk of joint pain and breathing difficulties, Jameson said.
“They pay attention to their body. They take the time to invest in their health. … They are stronger and in better health,” the physician assistant said.
Jameson exercises almost every day.
“I like to do jumping jacks because it keeps that range of motion. I do situps because they help my core and help keep my lower back strong,” he said.
“I do pushups to keep my upper shoulders and chest strong. I walk and then I run,” Jameson continued.
“I do a little bit of all those and they help me stay healthy and keep my range of motion. Everything I do, I can do at home or on my block,” he said.
Jameson encourages his patients to maintain a healthy weight and helps them lose weight if necessary.
“People like to get involved in their health, if you get specific and tell them what you want them to do and how to do it. You have to make an exercise plan realistic for them,” he said.
If a patient with arthritis finds it too painful to exercise for 30 minutes a day, he asks the patient to exercise three times a day, for10 minutes each time.
“One of the best things for arthritis is to exercise. Walk around your house three or four times a day. Go outdoors and work in a garden,” Jameson said.
“Everyone can do a little bit. … The things we don’t do, we’ll never do again. If you can walk a quarter mile, they you should do it,” he said.
“I look at what I want to be doing in 20 years and ask myself, ‘What can I do today that will let me do that?’ ” he said.
At 54, Leslie Rollins is younger than most of the class. Her balance problems stem from a traumatic brain injury several years ago.
“When I first started taking the class, I was very unsure of myself. It was the first class I took after physical therapy, the first class where I didn’t have someone standing over me, helping me,” she said.
“Hali is not afraid to laugh with you. If you’re not doing it right, she will help you,” Rollins said.
After attending the class for about two years, she does not get as distracted as she used to and focuses better when working with a group.
“My walking is much better …. and going up and down stairs is much better. The class also helps me build my brain,” Rollins said.
With research showing that one in four adults over 65 falls each year, Olympic Centers Director Greg Maschal said he wanted to start a class that helped prevent falls.
“As with muscular strength and our cardiovascular systems, balance also decreases as we age. So, it is important for the older adult population to include balance activities into their exercise program,” the certified exercise physiologist said.
“Hali does a great job making the class fun and enjoyable while challenging the participants at the same time. The class has developed a group cohesiveness and it is inspiring to watch,” he said.
Mahaffey called the class “a big family.”
“If someone’s missing, we’re all like, ‘Where are they?’ That’s a cool aspect of the class. You feel like you are part of the group,” she said.
Adults 62 years old and older qualify for discounted gym memberships. which include access to other classes such as Senior Sneakers, Tai Chi and Power Yoga. Body Balance is free for gym members.
Others interested in attending the class may buy a day pass to the gym for $10. The pass allows them to try out the exercise equipment as well as the class.
For information about the Olympic Center gym’s programs and classes, call (903) 535-6961.