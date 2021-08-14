The United States Department of Agriculture will be investing $167 million in 12 states, and one of $4.4 million will be used in East Texas.
One of 12 Texas projects, Tatum Telephone Company will be using the $4.4 million grant to deploy a fiber to the premises network, Daniel Torres, Texas state director of USDA Rural Development, said. The goal of the project is to deploy broadband infrastructure in rural areas that do not have sufficient, high-speed internet.
An FTTP is a type of fiber optic communication (technology used to transmit information over long distances) delivery where an optical fiber is run onto a customers’ premises.
The area that will be covered by this project in East Texas includes 986 households, 2,657 people, 60 farms, 67 businesses, three educational facilities, two essential community facilities and a health care facility, all over a 41 square mile area, according to USDA information.
For generations, the federal government has recognized that Americans who did not have access to affordable electricity are unable to fully be a part of modern society and the economy, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
“Broadband internet is the new electricity. It is necessary for Americans to do their jobs, to participate equally in school learning and health care, and to stay connected,” Vilsack said. “This is why President Biden’s American Jobs Plan prioritizes building ‘future-proof’ broadband infrastructure – like the investments we’re announcing today – in areas without sufficient access to broadband, so that we finally reach 100 percent high-speed broadband coverage.”
These investments being made in broadband are a part of the $550 million allocated to the second round of the ReConnect Program by congress. Other funds included have been made available for the program since 2018.
USDA expects to begin inviting applications for a third round of program funds in the coming weeks.