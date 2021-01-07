Following the denial of his original lawsuit and its appeal, the U.S. Supreme Court has denied hearing East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert's lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence that was made in an attempt to keep Donald Trump as president.
On Thursday, Justice Samuel Alito denied Gohmert's request for interim relief in his lawsuit against Pence.
Gohmert's lawsuit, which was originally filed on Dec. 27, sought to give Pence the ability to chose which electors could be used in certifying the presidential race winner on Jan. 6 by declaring parts of the 1887 law, the Electoral Count Act, unconstitutional.
The suit also alleged voter fraud in swing states. Gohmert failed the suit alongside Arizona Republican electors.
United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle, of the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler dismissed the suit on Jan. 1 saying Gohmert or the other plaintiffs had no standing in the case.
A panel of three judges on the Fifth Circuit of Appeals later agreed with the dismissal.
Before the first dismissal, Pence said Gohmert's lawsuit was a "walking legal contradiction" and the vice president was not the proper defendant in the case.
After violence at the U.S. Capitol ended on Wednesday, both houses of U.S. Congress certified former Vice President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election. Pence served as the presiding officer in the certification.
Pence also condemned the violence on Wednesday, and thanked the police for defending the Capitol on his Twitter.
"And we will always be grateful for the men and women who stayed at their post to defend this historic place. To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win," Pence said. "Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the People's House."