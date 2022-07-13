Some Meals on Wheels East Texas clients on Tuesday received a way to keep cool along with their food as part of an initiative to help area residents combat the recent excessive heat.
The organization and People Attempting to Help teamed up with TXU Energy for its signature Beat the Heat program and began delivering fans this week. For the effort, TXU partners with community service organizations across the state to help Texans stay cool in the summer and to promote heat safety awareness and energy conservation.
Together, the two nonprofit agencies plan to deliver 100 box fans to Meals on Wheels recipients. Another 300 fans will be distributed to PATH clients meeting eligibility requirements. Representatives from the three agencies began delivering the fans Tuesday.
Meals on Wheels of East Texas Executive Director Tiffany Damskov said it feels great to partner with another agency to help those in need.
“This is the urgent need right now, to take care of our seniors and help cool them off this summer because a lot of them don’t have the means to turn down the air and get cool. They are trying to conserve energy and have a lower electric bill,” Damskov said. “... We always deliver food, but — for the ones who need it — they are getting a little extra this time with the fan."
The National Weather Service said Tyler has already seen more 100-degree days than it normally does in an entire year, and the city broke a record for high temperature on Saturday when it reached 107 degrees.
Tyler resident Helen Darden, who received a fan on Tuesday, said she is grateful.
“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. This is a surprise and a blessing,” she said while also saying her electric bill has risen to almost $300.
“It’s crazy. This fan will help me stay cool and save money,” she said.
PATH Executive Director Andrea Wilson said she is impressed with how the Tyler community has stepped up to help with the effort.
“Tyler is a giving community and when we expressed that there is a need for families, the community was there to help,” she said.
Wilson said the partnership with Meals on Wheels East Texas just made sense.
“It got to be one of those things that was a really great idea to address the needs that seniors in our community have,” she said. “It just seemed like the perfect collaboration to get those fans in the hands of those who need them.”
Meals on Wheels of East Texas continues to accept donations to purchase additional fans from PATH and also welcomes fan donations from the community.
TXU Energy provides bill-payment assistance to customers in need . For information on which social service agencies are providing assistance, Texans should call 211 or visit 211Texas.org and type “electricity bill assistance” in the search box.
For more information regarding the fan drive, visit People Attempting to Help (PATH) or Meals on Wheels of East Texas.