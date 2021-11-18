One UT Health EMS personnel member is dead and another one is injured after a crash Wednesday evening.
According to Kyle Bradford, Staff Sergeant at the Texas Department of Public Safety, David Eads, 42, of Frankston, and James Malone, 40, of Tyler, were on duty in an ambulance traveling on U.S. Highway 69, just north of Greenville, when their vehicle hit the trailer of a Peterbilt rock-hauler truck.
Eads was pronounced dead on scene and Malone was transported to UT Tyler for treatment of his injuries. Malone is currently in stable condition.
Bradford said the call came in at 6:55 p.m. and preliminary investigation shows the rock-hauler truck was backing up across two lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 69.
The crash occurred after the driver was unable to take evasive action, striking the trailer of the tractor and killing the driver of the ambulance. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured but Bradford said a citation has been issued.
The investigation is ongoing.
UT Health released a statement Thursday morning.
“We are devastated by the loss of one of our team members who was involved in a two-vehicle accident while on duty Wednesday night," UT Health said. "Our thoughts are with the team member’s family and friends. Our prayers are also with the injured crew member who is being treated. We have trained crisis counselors available to provide support for colleagues and employees at this difficult time."