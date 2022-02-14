A driver crashed into a pole and fled the scene Monday, according to Tyler Police Department.
Andy Erbaugh, TPD public information officer, said a dump truck hit a pole causing downed power lines at Pointe North Drive and West Northwest Loop 323. The driver fled the scene, he said.
"(The driver) hit a pole and fled the scene, going north on Highway 69 toward Lindale," Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh said it doesn't appear that any other drivers were involved in the incident. There is no indication that any injuries were caused "since the driver kept driving," he said.
Erbaugh said the dump truck appeared to be from a private company and not a city dump truck.
As of 12:45 p.m., east lanes remain closed from Pointe North Drive to Highway 69. Officers are in the roadway directing traffic, allowing travel through the westbound lands.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area until the lines can safely be removed from the road.