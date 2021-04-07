Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies are at the 22300 block of County Road 251 near Arp searching for a missing 5-year-old boy.
He has been identified as Hayden Wilcox. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is possibly wearing a red and orange shirt and blue jeans.
Police said it is unknown, at this time, how long he has been missing.
The sheriff's office is currently being assisted by the Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Arp Police Department, Troup Police Department, Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Overton Police Department as well as area Fire Departments.
The sheriff's office will be updating the search through local media.