A Smith County Jail inmate has died, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night.
Kevin Wayne Freeman, 52, of Tyler was in critical condition on Saturday night after the sheriff's office said he attempted suicide at the jail.
"At approximately 12:30 p.m., December 11, 2021, an inmate was located by jail staff unresponsive in the clinic of the Smith County Jail," the sheriff's office said in a Saturday night press release. "Upon entering the clinic cell, detention staff observed a shirt tied to a metal curtain with the inmate having placed the shirt around his neck. Detention staff immediately cut the shirt off of the inmate and began CPR. Upon the arrival of paramedics from UT Health EMS, CPR was continued and the inmate was transported to Christus Mother Frances ER."
While at the hospital, medical staff detected a heartbeat but no brain function was detected, the sheriff's office said.
Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, Sheriff Larry Smith contacted the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation into this incident.
Smith asked the community to pray for Freeman's family during this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff's office said Smith County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers ordered the body transported to Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for the autopsy.