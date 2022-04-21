UPDATE: Head has been found safe in San Antonio, authorities said at 3:12 p.m. Thursday.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said authorities have located a missing man who has dementia.

Freddie Lee Head, 73, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his residence, south of Hideaway Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. He has since been found in San Antonio, authorities said around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

"The San Antonio Police and Fire Departments are out with him at this time," Smith County Sheriff's Office said. "He is unharmed and in good spirits. Family members are on the way to San Antonio to bring him home."

He is on medication for dementia and a heart condition. He did not have his medication with him, the sheriff's office said. He was believed to be in danger due to his cognitive and physical disabilities.

"He was headed to an address in northwest Smith County, however, no one was at the residence," according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office. "It is unknown if he made it there or not."

Head is driving a maroon 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup.

A silver alert was officially issued before noon Thursday.

Silver alerts notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition who may have wandered, such as those with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.