A 5-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Arp area has been found safe.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Thursday Hayden Wilcox was located unharmed near the area of his residence.
Deputies and other law enforcement agencies started searching the 22300 block of County Road 251 near Arp Thursday night for Wilcox.
Other agencies included Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Arp Police Department, Troup Police Department, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Overton Police Department as well as area fire departments.