Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not return after a concussion in the third quarter, as the Chiefs went on to defeat the Cleveland Browns, 22-17.
Mahomes left the third quarter of Sunday’s playoff game and was ruled out with a concussion after evaluation in the locker room. The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game with another trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
UPDATE: Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who delivered the hit on Mahomes tweeted, "Prayers to @PatrickMahomes. I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been!"
Mahomes then tweeted back, "All good brother! (with the flexed biceps emoji)."
During the fourth quarter while Mahomes, a Whitehouse graduate, was in the locker room, his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, tweeted, "I'm fine, Patricks fine, thanks for all the prayer! WE STILL GOT A GAME TO WIN LETS GOOOOOO!!!"
Matthews is expecting the couple's first child, a girl, and a lot of fans were concerned how she was feeling after Mahomes was hit and out of the game.
Another reason for Chiefs fans and East Texas Mahomes fans to smile was a tweet from Mahomes that said "#HenneThingIsPossible" as his backup, Chad Henne had a huge run and helped the Chiefs run out the clock and win.
After being tackled on an option carry, Mahomes attempted to stand up, but he was wobbly in doing so, needing the aid of offensive lineman Mike Remmers and fullback Anthony Sherman to keep his balance.
He was initially taken into the blue injury tent on the team’s sideline but later jogged to the locker room on his own power.
In every NFL game, the league has spotters that watch for potential concussions, mandating a player’s removal.
An independent doctor must clear a player before he’s able to return to the field.
Earlier in the game Sunday, Mahomes appeared to suffer a left toe injury, but he was able to stay in the game.
He was 21 of 30 for 255 yards and a touchdown before leaving.
Now, the question is whether Mahomes will be cleared to play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game next Sunday.
"He's doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this. He passed all the deals he needed to pass and we'll see where it goes from here," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game. "I just talked to him and he's doing good. We'll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he's feeling good."
The Chiefs still led 19-10 after Baker Mayfield's touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry early in the third quarter, and were on the move again near midfield. But on third-and-1, the Chiefs decided to run an option play toward their sideline and Mahomes elected to keep the ball, ducking for the first-down yardage just as Browns linebacker Wilson got him around the head.
Mahomes remained crumpled on the turf as about 17,000 fans sat in stunned silence.
"You never want to say someone purposely tries to take you out of the game, but after the initial hit, they were fired up, saying, 'That's what we do. That's what we do,'" said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who could be seen heatedly discussing the play with Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett on a couple of occasions.
"I don't ever want him to feel like my guys or my team is out there trying to injure someone or put them out the game," Garrett explained. "We're trying to put some bruises on you and we're trying to hurt you, but we're never trying to injure someone or take them out on purpose."
"I think when anybody goes down the team tries their best to rally around that particular player," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "Today was Patrick Mahomes. I think the whole stadium knew he was out of the game. But definitely, it was all about team. Any time you get some motivation to pull it through, you have to take advantage of those moments."
