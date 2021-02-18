The city of Tyler reported Thursday that one of two fire hydrants is broken after being opened by someone who does not work for the city.
LouAnn Campbell, city of Tyler public information officer, said Tyler Water Utilities employees found the two hydrants near the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant were opened by someone or people who do not work for the city.
Later in the day, crews determined that one of the hydrants is broken due to the tampering, Campbell said.
Campbell said this depletes water supply, and asked that those who see tampering people tampering with fire hydrants to contact the police.
"We need people to call the police if they see anyone tampering with a fire hydrant," she said. "Anyone working on a fire hydrant should be in a City of Tyler uniform."