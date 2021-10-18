UPDATE: Police said at 10:37 a.m. that all lanes were open to traffic after a crash involving multiple vehicles this morning on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tyler Police Department is responding to a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi-truck this morning at Old Jacksonville Highway and West South West Loop 323.
Four vehicles were involved including a cement truck that is turned over, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. There is fluid, including cement in the roadway. EMS is on scene but there is no indication of major injury at this time, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
Just one northbound lane is open on Old Jacksonville Highway but now all southbound lanes are closed, Erbaugh said.