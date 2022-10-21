Editor's Note: Are you hosting a similar event? Email us details to news@tylerpaper.com.
With Halloween approaching, there are numerous trunk-or-treat and fall festival events happening in Tyler over the next couple of weeks. Check out this list below.
Saturday
SPCA of East Texas to host trunk-or-treat, costume contest
The SPCA of East Texas will hold a Trunk-or-Treat event at Bossart Park Park, 3393 Grande Blvd. in Tyler, on Saturday.
The event will include trunk-or-treating from 10 a.m. to noon to be followed by a costume contest.
Food vendors will also be on site.
There will be a donation station at the front gate for anyone who would like to help the SPCA of East Texas.
Inspire Youth Sports invites community to free trunk-or-treat
Inspire Youth Sports, 1505 E. Grande Blvd. Tyler, is inviting the community to its annual trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The event will include games, prizes, contests, food and sweet treats.
The event is free to the public. Attendees are asked to dress in their best costume and bring family and friends.
Visit www.tylertrunkortreat.com to save your child's spot. Call/text 903-239-2480 or email inspireyouthsportstyler@gmail.com for more information.
Camp Tyler invites community to fall festival
Camp Tyler is holding a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the camp, 15143 Camp Tyler Rd., Whitehouse.
The event will include hayrides, petting zoo, games, photo op area, picnic area, bounce house, pumpkin decorating station, food and more. There is an entry fee of $10 per car.
Sunday
UT Tyler trunk-or-treat to benefit crisis center
The East Texas Crisis Center and UT Tyler are hosting their annual trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the UT Tyler Ornelas Activities Center, 3402 Old Omen Rd. in Tyler.
This walk-through event provides members of the Tyler community an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating in a fun and safe environment. This year's event will be a walk-through event with health and safety precautions in mind.
The event will be held in UT Tyler Parking Lots 6, 7, and 8.
Family Fall Festival at Marvin United Methodist
The community is invited to a free evening of safe fun for kids and families as Marvin United Methodist Church hosts its annual Family Fall Festival.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 300 W. Erwin St. Tyler.
It will feature carnival rides, hayrides, games, and lots of candy.
Oct. 25
TSCP to host Tyler Area Special Needs Fall Fest
Texas Special Children's Projects is hosting its annual fall program for the special needs community of Tyler and the surrounding area.
The event is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Meeting Place, 1301 W Erwin St, Tyler.
A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. and contests, door prizes, and a costume contest will be held near the end of the event.
There will be a live DJ, goody bags, and a fall-themed photo booth.
The event is free to all special needs individuals and their caregivers or immediate family.
For more information, call 903-236-7300.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Family fun at Cross Brand Fall Festival
Cross Brand Cowboy Church is hosting its fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Cross Brand Arena, 11915 FM 2015 in Tyler.
The event will have tons of fun for the family including games, prizes and candy.
Fright Fest at Green Acres
The student ministry at Green Acres Baptist Church invites sixth to 12th grade students for its annual Takeover: Fright Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at 110 Student Center.
The cost is $5 which includes food and treats.
Costumes are optional.
There will be games, "pumpkin chunkin'", and a gospel presentation.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Fall festival set at Glass Rec
The Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. Tyler, will be hosting the annual Fall Family Fun Festival on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The event will include booths with candy and games, jumpers, face painting, photo op, and costume contest. Food trucks will be available for a fee.
For more information of visit, bit.ly/FallFamilyFunFestival.
Friday, Oct. 28
Fall festival, costume parade at The Hamptons
The Hamptons of Tyler Senior Living is hosting a fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at 4250 Old Omen Rd, Tyler.
Attendees are invited to bring their kids in their best costumes. The event will start with a trick-or-treat costume parade through the halls of The Hamptons Assisted Living and Memory Care. The parade will then make its way to the Independent Living section of the community for a trunk-or-treat with candy, games, and music from “Debbie the DJ.”
Hot dogs will be available for $5. All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County. BIGFoot Ice Shack will also be on-site selling snow cones.
Saturday, Oct. 29
'Tent'-or-treat at Whitehouse market
The Whitehouse Farmers Market will close out its 2022 season with a special market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29.
The market will include spooky trick-or-treating at tents around the market at 109 E Main St.
There will be face painting, kids activities, and a bounce house.
Festival set at Southside Baptist Church
Southside Baptist Church, 8875 Old Jacksonville in Tyler, is holding its fall fest from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event will feature games, food, candy, a train and a maze.
Trunk-or-treat at state veterans home
The Watkins Logan Texas State Veterans Home, 11466 Honor Lane in Tyler, will hold a Halloween trunk-or-treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Veteran families are welcome to hand out candy on each cottage’s front porch, and the public is invited.
Email McKenzie.Roberts@hmrvsi.com to reserve your spot or for any questions.
Lindale trick-or-treat event
The second annual Downtown Lindale Trick-or-Treat event is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event will feature games, a haunted house, photoshoot and photo ops, lots of candy and more.
After the event, attendees can finish off the night with a movie in the park, "Hocus Pocus," at dusk at Darden Harvest Park. Kona Ice and popcorn will be available.
To sign up or for more information, visit www.galazcpa.com/halloween.
East Texas Locals trunk-or-treat, car show
East Texas Locals and Kim's Convenience Store will host a trunk-or-treat and car and truck show Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10750 FM-346, Flint.
Car/truck registration is from 5 to 6 p.m. with judging from 6 to 7 p.m. and awards at 7:30 p.m.
Trunk-or-treating will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a costume contest at 7 p.m.
Visit www.easttexaslocals.com for more information.
Two-day event set at Life Church Tyler
Life Church Tyler, 107 Barbee Dr, Tyler, is holding a two-day trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.
On Saturday at 5 p.m., the trunk-or-treat will be held with lots of candy for the kids. There will also be hot dogs.
Saturday, attendees will have the chance to enter giveaways for a Nintendo Switch, Apple AirPods, and bikes.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., there will be a special gathering with free snowcones and a giveaway drawing to announce the winners.
Call (903) 939-9299 for more information.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Lanes Chapel invites community to trunk-or-treat
Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler, will hold a trunk-or-treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
The event will feature an obstacle course, toddler bounce house, cake walk, hot dogs, trunk games, photo booth and more.
Family fun festival at New Life Worship Center
New Life Worship Center, 18535 US 69 S. Tyler, is holding its Family Fun Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
The night of free fun will include an inflatable slide, obstacle course, bounce houses, games, cake walk, dunk tank and free hot dogs, hamburgers and candy.
Community event at Central Baptist Church
Central Baptist Church, 1343 E. Grande Blvd. in Tyler, invites the community to its trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
There will be games, food trucks, inflatables and candy.