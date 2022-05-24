Progressive storms beginning Tuesday in East Texas could bring up to 5 inches of rain in isolated areas of East Texas with the possibility for damaging winds and flooding.
"We're looking at a pretty unsettled weather pattern shaping up for the next few days," National Weather Service Shreveport officer forecaster Jason Hansford said Monday. "It gets a lot more unsettled after daybreak Tuesday."
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the service. A slight risk of severe weather begins Tuesday morning with a flash flood watch in effect at 10 a.m.
Hansford said Tuesday’s storm will likely be more progressive. Tuesday night, wind gusts could reach 25 mph.
"Heaviest rain will probably come from the main system late Tuesday and during the day Wednesday," Hansford said.
Wednesday's forecast includes showers and thunderstorms with wind gusts that could reach 20 miles per hour.
Hansford said there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds are possible. According to Hansford, between 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible "across much of East Texas," but there's a chance for some isolated areas to get up to 5 inches, resulting in flash flooding.
"We're still somewhat uncertain where the heaviest rainfall will end up," Hansford said.
The forecast for later this week, according to Hansford, will be drier and warmer.