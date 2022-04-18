It was just another Monday for Curtis Wiggins, until the United Way of Smith County showed up to his office at Brookshire's Grocery Company to surprise him with a brand new car.
Wiggins was one of more than 1,400 local supporters of United Way who pledged at least $5 a week – or $260 a year – during the 2021 United Way campaign and were entered into the drawing. Wiggins' name was pulled from the random selection, naming him the lucky winner of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra SE from Patterson Auto Group of Tyler.
“I was extremely surprised,” said Wiggins, vice president of information and technology at BGC. “I didn’t even know the drawing would be announced (today).”
After surprising Wiggins at a special celebration on Monday morning, Patterson of Tyler General Manager Kirk Wallace joked, “Everyone at Brookshire's, we know can keep a secret now.”
The first thing Wiggins said he was going to do was call his wife to tell her the news.
United Way just completed its 81st year of service, according to CEO of Smith County United Way John Gaston. With the help of Patterson of Tyler, the organization awards a car to a “worthy donor” each year, he said.
Wiggins said he has been an active donor to United Way of Smith County throughout the years. He said he sets it up to draw from his payroll so he can be sure to donate.
“A lot of good things come to the community through United Way,” Wiggins said.
The organization “has a broad reach across the community,” he said, adding it helps those in need through donating to charitable organizations.
During the United Way of Smith County's history, the organization has put nearly $70 million back into local nonprofit programs that collectively address some of the biggest issues facing Smith County residents. Dozens of local agencies count on funding from the United Way campaign each year.
Wiggins has been working with BGC for 33 years and said he has been donating to United Way for a large part of that.
BGC CEO Brad Brookshire said the company is “very appreciative” of the work done by United Way of Smith County.
“We believe that giving back to the communities where we operate is the right thing to do, so that's been a part of our core as long as we’ve been an organization,” Brookshire said. “We’re very excited about Curtis winning the new car and appreciate the good folks from Patterson that donated the car.”
More than 200 local companies and nearly 7,000 individuals participated in the United Way's 2021 campaign, which collectively raised more than $2 million. One hundred percent of donations made by Smith County residents each year go directly to meeting needs in the community, according to the organization.
Funds raised by United Way are allocated to 26 local nonprofits to support their programs that address and assist with the most critical needs in the community, according to Gaston.
When the United Way announced earlier this month it had exceeded its 2021 campaign goal, Gaston emphasized the giving effort rather than the dollar amount.
“United Way is a total community effort. When we work together and ‘live united,’ we can accomplish great things. It’s not the size of the gift that matters. Every dollar makes an impact,” he said. “We tend to get more excited about 10 gifts of $10 than one gift of $100, as it means there are more individuals in the community advocating for and supporting those in our community who need a hand up.”
Visit uwsmithcounty.org/donate to donate to the United Way of Smith County, where donations are guaranteed to stay local.