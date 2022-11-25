The United Way of Smith County will host its third annual Tyler Gives online fundraiser on Nov. 29; the date falls on International Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is an annual day filled with generosity following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday where communities are encouraged to perform acts of giving and kindness.
The Tyler Gives event is aimed at meeting local needs by providing United Way’s partnering local nonprofit agencies with a generous gift at the end of the year.
More than 400 individuals came together last year and raised over $230,000 on for the event in a matter of hours, according to Board Chairman of United Way of Smith County Nathan Dunham.
Tyler Gives sponsors Express Employment Professionals and Specialized Recruiting Group will cover all fees associated with the event allowing 100% of the donations to go directly to meeting needs.
United Way and the event sponsors are providing a $75,000 match for Tyler Gives this year. Starting at 8 a.m., the first $75,000 raised will be matched. Individual donors can select a specific agency to support or choose to support all with one gift. In both 2020 and 2021, the matching dollars were all claimed within the first 10 minutes.
Dunham said he hopes year three of the event will prove even bigger than past years.
“Over and above the funding received from United Way’s annual campaign, Tyler Gives provides a much-needed boost to our partner agencies at the end of the year,” he said. “It’s been incredible to see the community’s response to this initiative, and we hope to make an even bigger impact in year three.”
2022 marks United Way of Smith County’s 82nd year to serve as the community chest fund for Tyler and Smith County. During that history, the organization has put more than $70 million back into local nonprofit programs that collectively address some of the biggest issues facing Smith County residents. Dozens of local agencies count on funding from the United Way campaign each year.
East Texans in need of assistance this holiday season can dial the 2-1-1 help line to speak with a representative; the line is open 24 hours a day.
For more information or to donate, visit the Tyler Gives website.