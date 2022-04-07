The United Way of Smith County has reached a fundraising milestone.
The group recently surpassed its 2021 campaign goal of $1.9 million goal set at the campaign kickoff event in August by raising more than $2 million.
The last time United Way of Smith County exceeded $2 million raised during an annual campaign was 2007.
James Sheridan, who served as the campaign chairman, said the organization works hard to keep funds raised within the community.
“Most families in Smith County are one paycheck away from a major hardship. Our local United Way wants to make sure every single dollar raised here stays here to support programs meeting those needs," Sheridan said.
More than 200 local companies and nearly 7,000 individuals participated in the 2021 campaign. One hundred percent of donations made by Smith County residents each year go directly to meeting needs in the community, according to the organization.
Funds raised by United Way are allocated to 26 local nonprofits to support their programs that address and assist with the most critical needs in the community, according to United Way of Smith County CEO John Gaston.
“As our local area has grown in recent years, so have the challenges facing many of our Smith County neighbors. We are grateful to all of the companies and individual donors who stepped up in a big way to meet the increased needs that we’ve seen. We celebrate this victory for our community, and we believe this will make a huge impact for so many this coming year,” Gaston said.
“We are elated and grateful for the 2021 campaign total. Not only did we exceed the campaign goal set back in August, but we’ve now seen three consecutive years of increased campaign totals,” Gaston continued.
Gaston said the organization works hard to meet the needs of the community.
“Through donations from employee campaigns, corporations, foundations and individuals, programs of local nonprofits are able to serve more clients and bring more people from dependence to independence. Our mission is to be the leader in engaging donors and empowering service providers to meet the needs of our community,” he said.
2021 marked United Way of Smith County’s 81st year to serve as the community chest fund for Tyler and Smith County. During that history, the organization has put nearly $70 million back into local nonprofit programs that collectively address some of the biggest issues facing Smith County residents. Dozens of local agencies count on funding from the United Way campaign each year.
Gaston emphasized the giving effort rather than the dollar amount.
“United Way is a total community effort. When we work together and ‘live united,' we can accomplish great things. It’s not the size of the gift that matters. Every dollar makes an impact,” he said. “We tend to get more excited about 10 gifts of $10 than one gift of $100, as it means there are more individuals in the community advocating for and supporting those in our community who need a hand up.”
Gaston said he hopes the positive trend continues throughout 2022.
“Our goal for 2022 is the same as the 82 campaigns our local United Way has conducted since 1940 -- to raise as many dollars as we can to support the local nonprofits in place to meet critical needs,” he said. “We hope to ride the momentum and continue the streak of increased campaigns. That is possible if we continue to increase our footprint through support from additional businesses and individuals in Smith County.”
The organization plans to announce the 2022-23 campaign goal at its kickoff event in August.
In addition to raising and allocating funds, United Way of Smith County’s in-house programs include the 2-1-1 East Texas Help Line, and the East Texas Center for Nonprofits. In the past year, the 2-1-1 call center has logged multiple record-breaking days. The needs are increasing drastically, and it is anticipated that will continue through 2022, according to the organization.
Anyone in East Texas in need of assistance can dial 2-1-1 to speak with a representative. The line is open 24 hours a day.
For more information, visit www.uwsmithcounty.org or email bbrush@uwtyler.org.