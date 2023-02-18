U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran visited his constituents in East Texas this week, including in his former stomping grounds of Smith County.
Among his stops, the 1st Congressional District congressman made an appearance in Tyler on Thursday evening as the keynote speaker for the Tyler Liberty Leadership Council Young Professionals Cocktail Hour hosted at Twelve.
“He is such a good example of how a congressman holds himself accountable,” said Daniel Alders, chair of the Tyler Liberty Leadership Council.
Before beginning his speaking engagement, Moran went around the room to introduce himself and held conversations with the guests.
“He wants to continue to hear from his constituents and encourages them to interact and talk with him, and it’s such a great thing to see in a politician,” Alders said.
After mingling and enjoying refreshments, Moran took his place before the eager crowd and began talking about his first 30 days as a freshman congressman.
“It is not a right to be there; it is a privilege to serve -- to serve the people,” said Moran, who was sworn in to office in January. Prior to being elected, the Whitehouse native most recently served as the Smith County judge, a position he held since 2016.
Initially serving on the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Judiciary Committee, Moran explained that typically the House members are limited to two committees and four subcommittees but he received a waiver to serve on a third committee, which is the Committee on Education and the Workforce.
He shared with the audience an experience meeting with the Judiciary Committee that lasted nearly five hours and went off the rails about reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
“We spent 45 minutes on whether or not we should say the Pledge before the Judiciary meeting,” Moran said. “Can you believe that? The Democrats didn’t want to do that… and I thought it was pretty ridiculous, but thankfully, we had some great voices on our side.”
Moran went on to speak about agenda items, particularly regarding border security, debt ceiling and education.
“There’s a dance of what does and doesn’t get responded to,” Moran said. “We’re going to take all the wins we can get but we’re not going to be able to win them all.”
He stated there are usually several agenda items going on at once in the committee meetings.
"It takes time to get stuff done," Moran said.
Moran recently introduced the Information Security Investment Act that would require every elected member of the federal government to complete a biennial training on how to properly handle and safeguard classified information.
If it passes, members of Congress, the president, and the vice president will be required to complete these training sessions within 180 days of the bill being signed into law.
Moran touched on the subject of school choice, a recent hot-button issue, which allows parents to seek education alternatives to public schools.
“It is a fundamental right for parents to choose the schools best for their kids,” he said.
In addressing his legislative priorities, Moran said there is a lot of prep work but it is important to "check your differences at the door."
“I’m going to make a lot of mistakes,” he said. “That’s why I am depending on a lot of grace.”
Moran expressed his appreciation to the local chapter of the Liberty Leadership Council for putting together the event and inviting him to come speak.
“I love this group,” he said. “They are very engaging, very strategic and have such high levels of analytics. I love that they ask the hard questions and how committed they are to push the values that best represent the state of Texas.”
The purpose and vision of the Liberty Leadership Council is to "foster meaningful relationships among young professionals between the ages of 21 and 40 who share the values of individual liberty, personal responsibility, and free enterprise and to engage these individuals in the mission of the Texas Public Policy Foundation," according to the group's website.
Alders was complimentary of Moran's character.
“It’s good to see that being in Washington isn’t going to change him,” Alders said.
Moran represents Texas' first district, which encompasses all or part of 17 counties across East Texas. With a population totaling almost 767,000, the district includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Gregg, Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus and Upshur counties.