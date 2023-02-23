U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran visited students Wednesday at The Brook Hill at Founder’s Hall before their U.S. Government and Practical Politics classes.
“We are all uniquely different, created differently with a purpose by God,” Moran told the group of junior and senior students. “Jesus is the center point… of your belonging.”
Moran, who was sworn in to Congress in January and was most recently the Smith County judge, addressed the group of hopeful students about the importance of finding their purpose and having priorities.
“You want to consistently make good choices, when you do that your trajectory is going to go up… you will have some ups and downs but you will get there," he said.
He spoke to the students about discovering their identity through schools, social groups and even video games.
Moran grew up within 5 miles of The Brook Hill campus and mentioned how his mother worked in the cafeteria of a Bible college nearby.
“She could make the biggest batch of mashed potatoes you’ve ever seen in your life," he said.
Moran shared that he had known since he was in fourth grade that wanted to go into public service.
“I don’t remember anything else that I wanted to do before then,” he said. “I knew it was my calling.”
He graduated from Whitehouse High School in 1993, attended West Point for two years and graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor of arts degree in Russian, a Master of Business Administration and ultimately went into law.
When Moran asked the group what they wanted to do, one student said he wanted to be a pilot, another wanted to go into the Marine Corps and another said she wanted to be a teacher.
“The most important purpose to have in your life is having faith… it is important to have a relationship with Jesus Christ,” Moran said. “Next is your spouse, your family… and then your vocational calling.”
Moran represented Tyler's fifth district on the city council from 2005 to 2009., when he resigned as his family moved to Houston for his son to attend a special school following hearing loss.
“There are sacrifices you have to make, and a lot of times your family will take precedence over your vocational calling,” he said. “It can be a lot but you need to do that in order to start clearing the path for you.”
Moran opened the floor for the students to ask him questions. One student kicked off the session by asking about the war in Ukraine and the U.S. support.
“It’s a really intense war… about a bigger issue,” he answered. “We have a lot of work to do… and we need to provide a passageway to help those in Ukraine but that system of asylum is being abused.”
Another student asked about the positives and negatives of being a congressman.
“I get to work with other people in Congress and help make things better for East Texas,” he said. “It’s great to create bills -- I have at least 20 of them right now -- and see how we can help.”
However, the downsides include spending a lot of time in the airport, as well as spending the night on a couch in his office.
The last question asked was whether he and his twin brother ever trade places.
“I will tell you something I never shared on my campaign trail but yes… my brother and I did trade places," he told the students.
While in fifth grade playing baseball, Moran's brother had the tendency to to cover the plate, resulting in him constantly getting hit. During a game, there was a fast pitcher that intimidated Moran’s twin.
“So, the coach told us to go in the bathroom and switch out jerseys, and we did! And the kick of it is, it was my first and only homerun," Moran said.
The students enjoyed Moran's visit.
“I really appreciate how grounded he is with his faith,” said senior Noah Langemeier. “It’s great to see how much he valued his faith, and made sacrifices for his family at different times.”
Senior Colten Carson said, “I thought it was great. I liked how much he emphasized how we’re all created equally and have a purpose.”
Moran said he hopes his presence will help guide the students into finding their purpose.
“I want them to walk away in keeping their priorities straight and make good decisions,” he said. “I love representing the 1st District of Texas. We understand what good values are here in East Texas.”