The oldest documented house in Tyler will likely remain standing after the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted Tuesday in favor of tabling a zoning change that could have led to the demolition of the 174-year-old building.
Browne Diversified Interests, LLC requested a zoning change for the home, located at 421 S. College Ave., from an office district to a multi-family district with the original intention of building a quadplex.
During the meeting, Kyle Kingma, planning director for the city of Tyler, said the planning and zoning staff met with the applicant to say that the plan was incompatible with the surrounding existing land uses.
“This area is predominantly single-family homes. There are some offices,” Kingma said. “This property is currently zoned for office. This property is one of the last remaining older homes in Tyler, built in 1847. The zoning should reflect a use that could help adapt the reuse of the property.”
Kingma said the staff suggested an adaptive reuse district, which is primarily used to allow for the rehabilitation and reuse of residential buildings and other structures, according to the city of Tyler website.
Adaptive reuse would allow for flexibility for single-family home or light office use while requiring that the property maintain a residential character, he said.
The applicant agreed to proceed with the AR district, but Kingma said the zoning commission could not take action yet. The item was then tabled for 30 days to notify the neighbors of the proposal ahead of the commission’s June 1 meeting.
Kingma said 33.3% or two neighbors opposed the quadplex application after the city requested input.
He said the property is not identified as a historical landmark, but it was recognized as a high priority area for preservation as a contributing factor for the Brick Streets Residential District.
“The idea for AR zoning is to allow for these older homes to be rehabbed or reused so they don't fall into disrepair and are not vacant,” Kingma said. “So they can be used in a light office or an attorney's office or what not.”
Kingma said the adaptive use proposal seems like a better fit for the applicant.
A representative for the applicant said adaptive reuse would be the best path to maintain a residential feel and preserve the existing building rather than demolition.
The representative said the applicant intends to rehabilitate the existing structure.
Historic Preservation
Ahead of the decision to table, members of Historic Tyler, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting historic structures in the city, spoke against the possibility of a quadplex and the demolition of the home.
Ashley Washmon, Historic Tyler executive director, created an online petition against the quadplex proposal, which received over 200 signatures and more than 60 comments within a week.
“I think it resonated with people,” Washmon said. “It's the mission of Historic Tyler to ensure that these historic properties aren't lost, and that's what happened today.”
Following the commission’s decision, Washmon said the move toward adaptive reuse was the best outcome Historic Tyler could have hoped for.
“As far as Historic Tyler, it maintains the integrity of the street,” she said. “With adaptive reuse, at least when you drive down the street, it would keep the historic feel of the area. Historic districts are significant as a collective whole, and they must be protected in their entirety.”
From her research, Washmon said the house dates back to around 1847 or 1848.
“(People) come to Tyler because of the charm and the historic buildings and that is the charm,” she said. “If you take away these districts, once the history is gone, it's gone; you can't get it back."
Washmon said she will attend the June 1 planning and zoning meeting to see the project through to the finish line.
Claudia Carol, current Historic Tyler board president, asked if the city’s historic preservation board could be notified about decisions that impact historic or older buildings before the proposal goes to planning and zoning.
“Had it not been for somebody driving down the street and seeing the sign, Historic Tyler would have never known that this home was in danger of being demolished,” Carol said. “It would have been a crying shame to tear down the oldest documented home in Tyler, Texas.”
Later in the meeting, Kingma said notifying the historic preservation could be something that happens in the future.
Michael Romines, president elect for Historic Tyler, recalled riding his bike up and down the road hundreds of times as a kid and seeing the College Avenue home. He shared that his concerns that demolition of the structure would not be the best route.
Tyler resident Jimmy Horton, who was born two blocks from the home 74 years ago, also spoke in favor of the restoration and preservation of historic buildings in the city.
“If you drive by the College (Ave) house, it's got a beautiful facade,” Horton said. “Now, it's in real need of restoration, but I agree with what others have said, we need to protect our history because when it's gone, it's gone."