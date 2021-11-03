The City of Tyler’s friendly neighborhood thief is back, helping citizens avoid common mistakes that could leave them victims of crime.
In 2019 the city was being hit pretty hard with property crimes, so it became a priority to bring attention to this issue in a way that was both informative and would stick with people, said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police public information officer. The city wanted to do more than, "Just say something like, ‘hey, lock your car.’”
After some discussion about what to do, It was decided that the more entertaining and visual, the better, Erbaugh added. With this goal in mind, the friendly neighborhood thief video series was born.
A series of videos were put together with the help of the City's Multimedia Producer Bob Mauldin, the friendly thief himself, Erbaugh, and others to inform people about topics including stolen vehicles, auto burglary, home burglary, credit and debit card fraud and more.
“I go around basically as the neighborhood thief pointing out ways I could take advantage of people, and at the end tell how to avoid being taken advantage of in these situations,” Erbaugh said.
Since 2019 the series of videos has received lots of great feedback from the public, Erbaugh said. People call to share how much they enjoyed the videos and even ask when more videos will be made.
The video series has also received four awards nationally and internationally including the MarCom Gold Award PSA Campaign, the Texas Municipal League Award of Excellence for Communication Program, the TAMIO Award of Excellence: Video Educational PSA and the TAMIO Award: Best use of Humor.
Erbaugh said that he is happy to be able to say the friendly neighborhood thief is back. New videos will be made covering some high points seen in previous videos along with new topics, tips and, of course, humor.
In the newest video, depicting the friendly thieves' return, he is shown breaking out of prison and later searching for an unlocked vehicle to steal, he said. The video encouraged people to keep valuables out of their vehicles and lock them to avoid situations such as this.
Acting as the friendly neighborhood thief is an exciting and fun opportunity, Erbaugh said. Not only does he get to enjoy playing the part, but he also gets to inform people about how to avoid becoming a victim of crime.
All of the videos can be watched on the City of Tyler Police Department's Facebook page.