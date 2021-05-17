The Tyler Celtic Festival, which originally was set to open this Friday, has been rescheduled because of weather.
The new opening for the celebration of Celtic culture is now May 28 and fully open again June 4 to June 7, according to a posting on the event's Facebook page.
Information about tickets also are on their Eventbright page.
The Tyler area has rain through Saturday and there are flood warnings in the region.
The event tis year is being held at The Grove at 15926 Texas Hwy 64 East in Tyler.
A statement on the Tyler Celtic Fest Facebook page said, "It is with great displeasure and sadness that we must announce a postponement of opening weekend of the Tyler Celtic Festival.
"Once again, Mother Nature refuses to cooperate. And yes, we are aware the chance of rain drops for the weekend but our main issue is the grounds itself and the access roads, which become near impassable when the rain is sustained over several days as it is now," The statement continued.
"In order to maintain safety issues, to make sure everyone has access without fear of being stuck, and to offer the best event possible, it has become necessary for us to push the opening back to Friday the 28th."
They added, "Please understand this was a terrible decision to have to make and an awful gut-wrenching feeling to have weigh on us, but after much discussion and for other various extenuating circumstances related to the weather ... we feel this is our best option. Forgive us for the change, but understand your tickets are still good, and you will still have the same amount of time to enjoy the fest."