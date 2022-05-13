Cavender’s Boot City in Tyler will temporarily move to a new location as its building on Southwest Loop 323 undergoes major renovations.
The business will move to the former Stein Mart at 2125 S. Broadway Ave.
The store will close at 5 p.m. Sunday and reopen in its temporary location Tuesday.
Cavender’s in Tyler first opened in 1979. The renovations will update the store to have the same look and feel found in newer locations across the country, according to the company.
When visiting newer stores, pictures of founders James and Pat Cavender, their family and their old family ranches in Oklahoma can be seen throughout, according to information from the company, adding that history is an important aspect of Cavender’s culture and values.
The western wear business strives to be a staple for western culture through providing quality clothing in an inspired, authentic setting, the company said. Remodeling will help this location better achieve this goal.
“We want to create the ultimate Cavender shopping experience,” said Clay Cavender, vice president of merchandising. “We have been growing outside of Tyler, and are excited to finally bring this flagship store experience home.”
The business is expected to be back in its regular location by Thanksgiving.
Cavender’s has 95 locations spread through Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Alabama, Missouri, Georgia, Florida, Nevada and New Mexico.
For more information, visit www.cavenders.com .