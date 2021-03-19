Spring in Tyler is just beginning and so is the annual Azalea and Spring Flower Trail, located in the over 10 miles of residential gardens and historic homes in Tyler's Azalea District.
The annual spring event held over two weeks in March and April began Friday and will run through April 4 for people to stroll and drive through the brick streets viewing flowers and historic homes.
Susan Travis, Visit Tyler vice president of tourism and servicing, said 2021 will be 62nd celebration of the trails, which has led to an influx of tourism over that time.
She said because of COVID-19, weekend events typically held during the Azalea Trails season were canceled last year. Some events for this year have been postponed until May.
Travis added after the trails were featured in AAA Explorer Magazine, many people have shown interest in coming to Tyler.
"We have been bombarded with calls of people wanting to come to Tyler, but a lot of people are like 'We don't want to come to Tyler until we know if they are going to be azaleas,'" Travis said.
Because of the winter freeze and storm last month, Travis said Visit Tyler officials consulted with Greg Grant, Smith County Texas A&M Extension Service agent, to see what the blooms would look like.
She said right now some blooms are coming around the bottom of bushes that were insulated by the snow.
"We're going to have a lot of visitors over the next two weeks coming to Tyler people that are planning trips. They're ready to get out," Travis said. "They're ready to travel, but the Azalea Trail has always brought in thousands and thousands of people into our city to see the beauty of the azalea flowers."
Once people come for the trails, Travis said they can also visit restaurants, museums (McClendon House and the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum) and local other attractions.
"We have a lot of great attractions and they're all open," she said. "With so many people getting the vaccine, people are more comfortable traveling now."
Travis said she and those involved with Visit Tyler are excited to see people coming to the city.
"We're already starting to see visitors. We had some people from Austin come through and we had some people come from Houston the other day," she said. "We're definitely seeing a lot of interest in Tyler because it is Azalea Trail time and it is spring in Tyler and spring in Tyler is beautiful.
In addition to strolling, people coming to the trails can also hunt for bunnies and eggs to win special prizes, such as a $25 gift card from a local business.
People can use a sheet of clues to try to locate the 10 bunnies through the trails. To download the clues, visit visittyler.com/azaleatrail.
Pollard United Methodist Church and Visit Tyler teamed up this year to host the egg hunt. When people find the egg, they'll get information on how to get their $25 gift card from a Tyler business. New eggs will be placed each weekend of the Azalea Trails celebration.
For more information about the hunts, go to visittyler.com/azaleatrail.
"We encourage people to get out and find those bunnies and find those eggs," Travis said. "We want everybody to get out and fun to enjoy the spring."
The Visit Tyler gift shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The shop, located on the first floor of the Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler, will be closed on Easter Sunday (April 4). The shop features a variety of the Tyler-related items for purchase.